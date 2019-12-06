WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A brother and sister from Watertown continue to be remembered after they were killed by their mother's boyfriend.
A vigil is being held on Friday evening for 15-year-old Della Jette and her 16-year-old brother Sterling Jette.
Police say their mother’s boyfriend Paul Ferguson was living with the family for just two weeks before the shooting, which happened at the home on Litchfield Road Tuesday night.
RELATED: Argument over smoking led to double murder-suicide in Watertown
Ferguson shot himself in the head after shooting the two teens.
Officials say the shooting stemmed from an argument about Ferguson smoking inside the home.
Grief counselors were made available this week at Kaynor Tech in Waterbury where the teens were students.
Help was also available for police who responded to the scene.
“Going to scenes like this is very difficult for officers, dispatchers, especially when it involves young victims,” said Watertown Deputy Police Chief Joshua Bernegger.
RELATED: Grief counselors at schools after teens killed in tragic Watertown shooting
Friday’s candlelight vigil is being held at Veteran's Memorial Park in Watertown at 6 p.m.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the family of the teens which can be found here.
