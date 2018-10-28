WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- A number of synagogues in Connecticut are hosting vigils today in light of Saturday’s shooting in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead and 6 wounded at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
The Temple Adath Israel in Middletown will be holding a vigil at 7 p.m. at the Wesleyan University South Green.
The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven will be hosting a vigil at 5 p.m. at the Vine Family Auditorium in the Beckerman/ Lender Community Building, 360 Amity Road, Woodbridge.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford will be hosting a vigil at 4 p.m. at Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave, West Hartford.
UJA- JCC Greenwich will be hosting a vigil on the front lawn of Congregation Agudath Sholom at 301 Strawberry Hill Ave in Stamford at 5 p.m.
