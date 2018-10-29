SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Even though the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue mass was more than 450 miles away, those of Jewish faith in Connecticut are coming together in prayer.
Vigils are being held across our state to remember the 11 lives taken too soon.
A vigil in South Windsor was held inside the Temple Beth Hillel where people were sitting with one another, as that's a way to mourn in the Jewish faith.
“It’s not so much about words, it's about showing up. In Jewish tradition, when someone dies, you don't shower them with words, you just sit with them. And that's what we are replicating here today,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman, Temple Beth Hillel.
It's a time of mourning and prayer, as clergy and community members light candles as a way to remember the lives lost over the weekend.
Written on a piece of paper are the 11 victims of the shooting.
Once their name is read, they'll place each paper in this slot on the wall.
“There’s a hole that goes down here to the foundation and it becomes a part of who we are and the architecture of our building and that's how we are going to remember these people,” Rabbi Glickman said.
On Saturday, a gunman went into a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting at worshippers while 3 services were taking place.
Rober Bowers was arrested for the crime.
Rabbi Glickman wants worshippers to know, you shouldn't be afraid.
“We should all take a step back if someone tells us to be frightened or tells us to be angry. Take a step back because what they encourage is for actions to be cruel. Action which don't have much wisdom in them,” said Rabbi Glickman.
Many synagogues like this one have been in touch with their local police departments.
Many have extra police presence around these areas for the time being.
