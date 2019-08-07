SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - As the president prepares to meet to meet on Wednesday with victims and first responders in cities where two mass shootings happened over the weekend, people in Connecticut continue to mourn with the country.
President Donald Trump announced visits to El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.
The organizers of a vigil in South Windsor said the gathering is not about politics or policies. They said it's about remembering the victims who died and supporting those still recovering.
Families in El Paso and Dayton said they are also focusing on those things.
However, some people in those cities are questioning if a visit from Trump will have the right effect.
"His rhetoric has been painful for many in our community and I think people should stand up and say they're not happy, if they're not happy that he's coming," said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
The motive for the Dayton attack remains unclear. Though, officials said there were signs that the gunman was mentally unstable.
Nine people were killed.
In El Paso, authorities said the gunman targeted Hispanics and his attack may have been motivated by hate.
The suspect took 22 lives in that case.
Some people in the border town said they are petitioning the president to stay away because of his divisive rhetoric.
"A lot of people don't want him here," said Miguel Saldivar, an El Paso resident. "They're upset because of what he's been saying."
"In my opinion is not time for him to come for Mr. Trump to come," said Diana Flores, an El Paso resident.
The vigil in South Windsor starts at 7 p.m. on Gerber Road East. It's hosted by Hosted by Bahá'ís of Hartford County.
