EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Vintage aircraft flew over East Hartford on Wednesday morning.
The East Hartford Police Department said 8 vintage aircraft traveled through the state on their way to Europe to participate in a celebration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The planes flew over Pratt & Whitney around noon in recognition of the engines powering the aircraft. Another afternoon flyover was scheduled, but canceled.
Police said the planes flewat about 1,000 feet above the ground, which made a considerable amount of noise.
They asked people to share with their families and friends in the area to ensure that no one was alarmed by the noise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.