GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Vintage World War II aircraft landed at Groton New London airport on Monday for a three-day tour.
Sponsored by the Collings Foundation, authentically restored aircraft including a B-17 flying fortress, B-24 liberator, and other combat planes are on display for an entry fee or even a flight.
Many veterans, like Richard Thomas of Uncasville who was celebrating his 85th birthday on Monday, are paying a visit to see the aircraft.
He served in the Navy on an aircraft carrier.
“He’s probably re-living a great dream, which he’s been dreaming about forever, and telling everybody about it,” said Ken Thomas, of Mystic.
“Here’s a chance to go up in a P-51. Supposedly the best fighter plane in World War II,” said John McGuirk, of Branford.
The vintage airplanes are on display until noon on Wednesday.
