NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are on the scene of a barricaded person Friday evening.
Police said a “violent suspect” is barricaded in a home in the area of Concord Street.
The area of Burr Street, Concord Street, Elmer Street, and Townsend Avenue area all blocked off due to the police activity.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
