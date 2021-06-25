SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A Windsor man has been charged after police say he threatened several people at a court in South Windsor.
Police say back in April, Cleveland Stockton,54, of Windsor had told the people that were at the probate court located on Sullivan Avenue that they will "not see next Monday".
He added that "this is not a threat, that is a promise".
Stockton had also threatened a court employee prior to those remarks.
A warrant was later issued for Stockton's arrest.
Stockton turned himself in to South Windsor Police on Thursday, June 24.
He was charged with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.
Police said Stockton is being held on a $75,000 surety bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court sometime on Friday.
