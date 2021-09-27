HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Monday evening, Channel 3 is helping women in the greater Hartford area get back to work and rebuild their lives with the 16th annual Capital Catwalk.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual.
In the past, members of the Channel 3 team have walked the runway to raise money for Dress for Success, which is an organization charged with the mission to empower women to “achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”
Channel 3’s Kara Sundlun will emcee the virtual event Monday night.
It’ll be streaming on the Channel 3 Facebook page and the Channel 3 app at 7:30 p.m.
For more information on the event and the Capital Catwalk auction, click here.
