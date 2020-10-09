HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -Thousands won’t be at the starting line for this year’s Hartford Marathon, but it doesn’t mean the race won’t be happening.
The 26.2-mile event is going virtual this year, which gives runners a lot of freedom.
They can run where they want and when they want since there’s no official course, but there is a virtual finish line.
People were showing up to get their photos taken in front of the virtual finish line to show they ran the race.
A typical Hartford Marathon would have 10,000 runners pounding the pavement, while 60,000 more cheer them on.
“There’s normally a lot of people and we’re used to that, but now it’s going to be us and that’s kind of it,” said Madeline Cardany.
This year, the race that friends Madeline and Zoe knew, is going virtual.
“It’s an opportunity to participate on your own time, at your own pace, together, but apart,” said Josh Miller, Race Director.
Runner of all abilities can register.
“We have the 26.2-mile run, the half marathon, a 10K, and a 5K,” Miller said.
Runner then run whenever and wherever they want to.
“You get to make up your own course, your run in your own community or walk in your own community and you submit your activity via our digital platform,” Miller said.
The virtual race started on Thursday and runs through Sunday. Runners have a full day to complete the race, but it’s done on the honor system.
Everyone who registers automatically gets a medal and a shirt.
“This is a good opportunity because it’s a virtual race and we can do it together because we both run and we’re both Girl Scouts,” said Zoe Scalercio.
Zoe and Madeline are running a 5K on Saturday.
“It’ll be easy, we’ve done it before,” Scalercia said.
This year, every cent of the $25 registration fee goes right back to the community.
“All with urgent needs, whether it be food insecurity, social injustice, or COVID relief,” Miller said.
The average year see 10,000 runners, but only 4,500 have registered for the virtual race.
Anyone who wants to participate can register and run from now through Sunday. Click here to sign up.
