NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- This weekend, IRIS (Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services) is holding its 15th annual Run for Refugees.
However, because of the pandemic, this year is virtual.
Participants can run, walk, bike, or hike the 5k on their own time.
As of Friday, people from 36 states and eight countries around the world had signed up.
New Haven-based IRIS helps re-settle asylum seekers.
Gladys Mwielo, a senior at Central Connecticut State University, fled the war-torn Congo with her family.
She has lived in New Haven since 2013, and IRIS played a key role in adjusting her to her new home.
“Coming to this country as refugees, we speak no language, we don’t know anything about the culture,” Mwielo said “IRIS is one of those organizations that played that part to make sure my family and I are feeling like we are not alone, we are not isolated.”
“This is American as apple pie, baseball, the Super Bowl, welcoming persecuted people from all over the world and giving them a chance to start a new life, this is what we do,” said Chris George, of IRIS.
The Run for Refugees is the organization’s biggest fundraiser.
While the virtual celebration is happening on Sunday, participants have through Feb. 14 to get their 3.1 miles in.
For more information, click here.
