PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - The Plymouth community continues to mourn the senseless act of violence allegedly committed by a mother against her own children.
On Friday night, police say a Plymouth mother shot two of her children.
One died and the other is still in the hospital.
This wasn’t your typical vigil where the community would come together, embrace each other, and try to console each other.
Instead, this was live streamed and many did attend to try to make sense of this unthinkable crime.
Plymouth Police were called to the heartbreaking scene at the Bell’s home on North Main Street.
The Bell’s 15-year-old daughter was killed and their 7-year-old son was badly wounded.
He’s still fighting for his life tonight.
We’ve been covering this since Friday and we’ve been hearing about how the Bells were just great, normal neighbors.
That’s why so many are grappling with this, wondering how this could happen.
Tonight, at the vigil, church leaders admitted they had no words, no answers.
The online vigil was more of a moment where people could come to hear words of encouragement and compassion even at a time where it feels impossible.
"I understand that it’s hard to have compassion for the perpetrators of violence, so I’m going to ask everyone to try to focus your energy and your compassion, and loving outreach on the victims and the survivors, and on people that you know who may be under stress," Pastor Denise stated.
Details of an alleged motive haven’t been released and we may never know what allegedly drove this mother to do this.
Bell is being held on a $2.5 million bond and will have a court appearance tomorrow.
