(WFSB) - More than half of worshippers who went to church on Easter Sunday last year plan to go this year if services are held.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday its Coronavirus Easter Survey.
Researchers also found that 68 percent of Americans who observe Easter said COVID-19 will affect their holiday spending.
Key statistics in the survey included:
- 56 percent of Americans who attended services last year would go this year, despite the virus.
- Republicans are three times more likely to attend services than Democrats.
- 40 percent of Americans were most grateful for their family, 29 percent were grateful for their health and 13 percent were grateful for freedom.
- Almost half of Easter-celebrating Americans skipped out on candy, clothing and traditional foods this year.
- 68-percent of Americans were more worried about COVID-19 than the economy
- About half of Americans believed non-essential businesses, restaurants and travel should not restart for at least 3 months.
Source: WalletHub
More information about WalletHub's survey can be found on its website here.
