UNION, CT (WFSB) - Folks in need of some fresh air this weekend took to the state's parks.
One was so busy, it caused back ups along the highway.
According to DEEP, the traffic waiting to get into Bigelow Hollow State Park started from the parking lot and spilled out onto I-84.
The park has since been shut down to new visitors for the remainder of the day Sunday.
DEEP is encouraging the public to check for park closures before heading to their favorite destination and have a back up plan in place.
As of 3 p.m., there are nine other state parks that have shut down to new visitors for the day.
Check here for the latest state park closures.
