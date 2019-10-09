OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- A special 1974 Volkswagen Superbeetle is nowhere to be found after it was stolen right from the owner’s shop in Old Saybrook.
For years, people have trusted David Cardone of Cardone & Daughter Automotive with their most valuable treasures.
After 25 years, and 45,000 cars serviced, Cardone now has only one bizarre experience.
“In that time, the only thing ever stolen was a set of hubcaps by a wife angry at an ex-husband,” Cardone said.
Now he’s adding another bizarre incident to his years of service after his Volkswagen Superbeetle was stolen.
What the criminals who stole it don’t know is Cardone has a lot of security, with 16 cameras on the property.
Those cameras captured the moment the criminals took off with his car.
The irony of it all, is the car that was stolen was actually Cardone’s.
“It's emblazoned with a large Cardone & Daughter Automotive sign on it with our phone number and website,” Cardone said.
He’s now out of a car, out of the money he was going to make from selling it and lost his sense of peace.
“It's a really unsettling feeling when something personal is taken or even something material that's part of you or your business and or your home or any of that,” Cardone said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Old Saybrook police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.