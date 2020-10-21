EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This election will be like no other, largely because more people will be voting using absentee ballots.
In Connecticut, to handle what’s expected to be a huge number of absentee ballots, volunteers are needed.
Over the past few weeks, more and more people are using absentee ballot boxes to drop off their ballots.
But still, it’s a busy time, and volunteers are needed.
Cities and towns across the state have been getting extra money to handle absentee ballots, and to bring on more people to help process them.
While ballots can’t be counted until Election Day, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done now.
For example, volunteers are emptying out an official ballot box that is placed outside East Hartford’s Town Hall, three times a day.
“I am hoping people are exercising their right. Now is the perfect time to get it done, to be sure it will be counted,” said Sara Satalino, an election volunteer.
“I will be helping count them on Election Day. We will see what happens, you know,” said election volunteer Mike Abbate.
“We had an astonishing response to our request for volunteers signing up on our website, over 10,000 people volunteered to work on elections whether it be on Election Day or prior to Election Day, helping the clerks out,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
Grace Carlos, a student at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich, said she volunteered to work the polls during the primary election and is doing it again for this election.
“I am interested in politics. Right now, I am interning for the lieutenant governor’s office, so I am learning a lot there and I am also part of my town’s Democratic town committee,” she said.
There’s a huge push to get younger people to volunteer.
“I have voted before and when I went, there was a lot of older people working the polls, whereas when I worked the primary this year, there were a lot of younger people at the training and at the polling place I worked at,” Carlos said.
For more information on absentee voting, click here.
