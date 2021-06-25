CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Roughly one thousand people volunteer their time so the yearly Travelers Championship can continue.
With the pandemic, spectators weren't allowed last year so volunteers weren't really needed.
Rain or shine, hundreds of volunteers are back out on the course today.
We talked with some of them who say there's a lot of excitement to be back.
Volunteers are what makes the show go on here at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Rachel George is one of those volunteers.
"I volunteered about thirty years ago and then I didn't volunteer until the last few years. Last year, we couldn't do it, because of COVID," George explained.
George is an ambassador so she greets spectators.
"Ask them if they have questions, direct them around the course. We don't have maps. We are paperless this year, so we can't hand out guides, so they come to us to find things," says George.
She says she'll continue to keep up with her new tradition.
"Love volunteering and seeing everyone out. Because of COVID last year and us being trapped, being out here around all of these people and getting their energy and helping them has been wonderful," added George.
George is also a Travelers employee so they allow them to take the day off to volunteer.
