Volunteers come together this weekend to help Hartford residents with home repairs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Several Hartford residents are getting some much-needed repairs done to their homes, and it’s all possible with committed volunteers.
Friday is kick-off day for Rebuilding Together Hartford’s fall project.
The group helps repair homes for low-income residents in the capital city.
“A lot of times our homeowners are struggling with just paying their day-to-day bills, so a lot of their home maintenance bills go deferred, so this is an opportunity for us to help them be able to stay in their home, which is critical,” said Sarah Thrall, executive director of Rebuilding Together Hartford.
Dozens of volunteers gathered on Friday at a home on West Preston Street in Hartford to replace 16 windows.
“The windows are original to the home, 1920s. They’re the old, heavy pulley weighted windows. It’s an older resident and this is going to make her home much more energy efficient,” Thrall explained on Friday. “Helps keep you healthier and safer and helps save energy.”
That means future heating bills will go down and noise from the street will be reduced.
By the end of the weekend, volunteers will have worked on seven different homes in Hartford, with repairs totaling $35,000 to $40,000.
“Things like replacing some windows there, we have some steps that we’re securing, new doors, handrails secured, some clean outs and yard work,” Thrall said.
Rebuilding Together Hartford partnered with the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut.
“It really is a great partnership in bringing all the members together and having that partnership with Rebuilding Together Hartford is very important. They've got the resources; we love to partner with people that work with clients that have the need,” said Eric Person, CEO of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut.
Volunteers will be working on several homes in Hartford’s Parkville neighborhood this weekend.
“Anderson Windows and East Haven Builders Supply graciously donated all the windows we have today, so no cost to the homeowner, no cost to the charity,” said Tim Freeland, of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut.
Over 100 volunteers are helping out with repairs.
This marks Ted Brown’s 25th year with Rebuilding Together Hartford.
“It doesn’t just make me feel good, but I also like giving back to the community. Life has treated me well and I like to try to help other people,” said Brown, vice president of Rebuilding Together Hartford.
All while providing new windows of opportunity for capital city residents.
