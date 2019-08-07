EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- It’s all hands on deck in East Hampton, as volunteers install a new playscape at Seamster Park Playground.
The sights and sounds at the park are a little different this week, as children are replaced by adults, and laughter is drowned out by power tools.
The nearly $220,000 project has been in the works for almost four years now, and now it’s the final push.
“I helped with the first one and now I’m able to help with the second one,” said volunteer Jim McKinney.
The old playscape was torn down a few years ago, with plans to rebuild.
“My kids played on it, for my grandkids to play on, and now I have great grandchildren, so I want to make sure they have something to play on,” McKinney said.
Even though more traditional games are being replaced with brand new equipment, volunteers are making sure that this can be a place where kids can get outdoors and get active for generations to come.
“Kids need the room. They need to get off the streets. They need a place that's safe and supervised,” McKinney said.
The new playscape is not cookie-cutter.
Children from two of the elementary schools in town had say on what they wanted.
“I said maybe it'll be better than the older one because the other was nice, but I just didn't like how it was wooden, because you could get splinters a lot from it and it looked like it was kind of old,” said 12-year-old Madison Hall, of East Hampton.
This week, the city is looking for volunteers to help complete the project.
They need about 80 volunteers per shift, for the morning, afternoon and evening to work on the playscape.
Parks and Rec Director Jeremy Hall said folks just need to show up to Seamster Park playground and they’ll find a job for them.
“We have a lot of people that were saying ‘hey my dad, my mom or my grandparents helped build this thing.’ They weren't disappointed, but they were a little sad I guess you could say, but now this is an opportunity for another playscape to go in that'll last even longer,” Hall said.
For more information on the playground project, click here.
For details from East Hampton Parks and Rec, click here.
