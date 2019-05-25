ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- A Rocky Hill veteran is remembering her brothers and sisters in service, in her newly renovated home this Memorial Day weekend.
On Saturday, U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Melissa Michaud-Maltese was greeted by House of Heroes volunteers, sent with the mission to help make repairs to her home.
While time passes, she said she keeps the memories of her time in the Navy alive.
Michaud-Maltese served in various roles, traveled overseas to Kosovo and Saudi Arabia, and ascended to Petty Officer Second Class.
“I decided I wanted to do more with my life,” Michaud-Maltese said.
After herniating four disks in her neck she was forced to return home.
“I felt like it was a sign from God to say, ‘you did your time, stay out’,” she said.
She is now 80 percent disabled, and her injuries limit her ability to complete household work.
This Memorial Day weekend, Houses of Heroes stepped in to help.
“This is what we do. We serve veterans. We honor service and sacrifice, and that’s what Memorial Day weekend is all about. It’s particularly special for us because our chapter was founded in 2012, the very first project we did in 2012 was on Memorial Day weekend,” said Houses of Heroes Executive Director Dennis Buden.
“It's surreal, I feel like they're a Godsend,” Michaud-Maltese said.
Volunteers improved access to her home, fixed railings on the front stairs, and tended to her yard.
Michaud-Maltese says she’s thankful for the help, and is taking a moment this weekend to remember her friends who died during her first deployment.
“To me it's about remembering those veterans that should still be here and they're not,” Michaud-Maltese said.
“It’s really about honoring those who gave their life to protect our freedom,” Buden added.
Giving back to those who gave the most -- that’s the message the group is focusing on this Memorial Day weekend.
