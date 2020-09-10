HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -Thousands of families in Hartford received some much-needed support during the pandemic on Thursday.
Volunteers handed out more than 1,000 boxes filled with fruits and vegetables in the city’s northeast neighborhood.
Donnie Williams was the first in a long line of people.
“I’ve been out of work since the pandemic. I work at the senior center, I can’t go to work, so the stuff that I do get, I’ll give to family members. I’m a senior myself, everyone needs a helping hand. This is nice,” Williams said.
Cars stretched around the block and police officers directed traffic as volunteers from local nonprofits stacked up and handed out boxes, each one weighing 21 pounds and filled with fresh food.
“With all the things we can’t use, we will pass along to someone else. We have a lot of elderly people on our street and elderly friends, so what we don’t use we’ll just pass along,” said Marilyn Logan.
This is part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, which connects extra meat, dairy, and produce on farms with families facing food insecurity, which has grown during the pandemic.
“We are doing what we need to do to help people who have a need, so it’s very important, it’s very important to collaborate,” said Metashar Dillon, a volunteer.
This has been done in other communities throughout the state and now the hope is to do it weekly in Hartford come October.
