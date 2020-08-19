GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- The new school year is just around the corner and families are preparing for a year unlike any other before.
One organization is dedicating their efforts in helping military families prepare for the upcoming school year.
Ten-year-old Shealyn Bannon comes from a military family, and knows firsthand the importance of events like Operation Homefront’s Back to School Brigade.
She and other volunteers spent the day on Wednesday stuffing backpacks with notebooks, pens, crayons, and books.
“It’s fun. It helps people, which makes you feel good,” she said
“It’s a way to get them excited again, because they’ve had a lull, so we want to get them excited and enjoy school and the potential of school again,” said Joe O’Hara, northeast area director for Operation Homefront.
This year’s drive-through helped out 300 Groton military families gear up for the new school year.
Since Operation Homefront started the back-to-school drive several years ago, it has given out more than 400,000 backpacks to military families.
The mission of Operation Homefront is to build strong, stable and secure military families.
The Back to School Brigade helps ease the burden of military families having to purchase new supplies.
“It does get tough for families that still have bills to pay and families to feed, so Operation Homefront really helps us out in making sure we’re able to meet all of our needs for our families as well as provide the country the safety it requests from us,” said U.S. Navy servicemember Jason Bannon.
The Bannon family says events like Wednesday’s serve as a reminder of how people are coming together to support the military community.
“It lets people know that Operation Homefront is here for them and that we’re all in this together and that everyone is going to be stronger coming out on the other side as well,” said Carolyn Bannon, volunteer for Operation Homefront.
