HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Old South Burial Ground in Hartford is the final resting place for some of Hartford’s most important people.
There are volunteers largely responsible for preserving the cemetery and its history.
But a woman who runs the group says that history could be lost without a new wave of supporters.
Ruth Shapleigh-Brown says the cemetery tells so much of Hartford’s early history, but that’s being erased, sometimes literally.
A group of volunteers has handled preserving the burial ground, but after some early momentum, that group has lost steam in recent years. Now, many of the gravestones are faded, broken, or lost altogether.
Shapleigh-Brown is hoping new volunteers will fill that void. After all, the burial grounds include Thomas Seymour, Hartford’s first mayor.
“You can’t get too much more important to Hartford history than the first mayor,” Shapleigh-Brown said.
Other Seymour’s, some who played key roles in the Revolutionary War and Connecticut politics, are buried at the Old South Burial Ground as well. So are members of the Ledyard family, who also were important to the revolution.
Shapleigh-Brown thinks the city should utilize this site, possible as a resource for schools or as a park for the neighborhood.
Seymour sold four acres to the city in 1800 as a burial ground for the south end. The city does handle landscaping but doesn’t replace gravestones.
Shapleigh-Brown, who started the Connecticut Gravestone Network, just hopes future generations see the important of burial grounds.
“It’s not in another land, it’s not in another state, it’s right here in their back yard,” Shapleigh-Brown said.
Channel 3 reached out to the City of Hartford, but they haven't released a comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.