MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB)- With Veterans Day right around the corner, a record number of volunteers gathered at State Cemetery in Middletown to place flags on gravestones.
“It’s actually an honor to be out here to do this and I’ve come just about every year that they’ve been doing this and it just makes me feel good to be honoring the veterans that gave their lives for this country,” said John Zajac of Middletown.
There are about ten thousand veterans buried along with two thousand spouses at the cemetery. More than a hundred volunteers put out about 12 thousand flags.
Jacob Kaczmarczyk is a boy scout from Durham. Even at his tender age of eight he is very much aware the gravestones represent bravery and sacrifice. “They protected America our country.”
Greg Kitchen of Old Lyme said that freedom isn’t free. “Somebody had to pay for it. Nothing in this world is free and someone has to pay for it.”
Veterans Day is Sunday, November 11.
