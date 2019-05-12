PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A record-breaking number of volunteers with House of Heroes were hard at work in Plainville. They completed repairs at the home of a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
The project was made possible in partnership with the Plainville Rotary Club.
A group of 50 volunteers had less than 24 hours to get the job done.
The local football team, VFW members, and more joined in the community effort.
The lucky man is Mike Hall.
This group with House of Heroes turned his home into a new space. Hall says he’s never been able to afford such a massive project.
“This is the first time. All the other jobs were mine, but most of the time it was dreaming. I have to do this, I have to do that. It was just too much.”
Volunteers replaced roofing, picked weeds, and painted the outside of the home.
“We generally don’t paint houses, but this was a smaller home and we thought we could do it,” said Dennis Budden, executive director of House of Heroes Connecticut.
Volunteers also did work indoors. They turned the tub into a walk-in shower to make it more accessible for Mike.
The majority of the repair ideas didn’t come from Hall.
House of Heroes helped spot areas of improvement and crafted the list of repairs.
The best part of the day was seeing fellow veterans sharing stories and giving their time and energy to be there for their brother in service.
For more information on House of Heroes Connecticut, click here.
