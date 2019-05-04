BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens of volunteers worked to restore a home for a Berlin resident on Saturday morning.
With painting, yard clean-up, and electrical repair, Berlin resident Catherine Zabrensky was all smiles as her home was given some much needed attention.
Volunteers spent their morning fixing Zabrensky’s home for free as part of “Home Front Day,” a program which helps provide low-income families with repairs to homes of adults 60 and older.
Zabrensky said she filled her quaint two-story home in Berlin with memories since 1972. However, she said her husband opted to fill it with stuff, and lots of it, she said, from tools to “just in case” items.
“And somebody might need this,” laughed Zabrensky. “Somebody might need something else.”
As a dumpster outside filled, House Captain for Home Front, Robert Fisher said the house is deserving of the upgrades.
Zabrensky said she passed up on applying for “Home Front Day” for years. She said she could not shake the feeling that someone else needed the help more than her, but after some convincing, she said she is glad she applied.
Zabrensky is one of 40 homeowners in over 20 cities across the state chosen for the revitalization efforts.
“I couldn't believe it. It was like winning the lottery, so I was very happy because I’ve never had anything come my way before,” said Zabrensky.
More than 2,000 volunteers participate in the project.
Channel 3 spoke with Berlin High School senior Paul Coccomo who said this marks his fourth year volunteering for Home Front with his robotics team.
“I've got a couple stains on my shirt already,” said Coccomo.
“My pants are really muddy. This is a tough gig. I spent quite some time in the dumpster too,” laughed Coccomo.
While some repairs were minor, others required a bit more handiwork.
“She wanted to be able to get up and down the stairs and didn't want to encroach, but I needed it safe for her,” said Home Front House Captain Robert Fisher.
Zabrensky told Channel 3 she is grateful for the help.
“They're doing a lot of things that I just could not do anymore. They're working their little buns off,” laughed Zabrensky.
