NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A grassroots effort to vaccinate a New Haven neighborhood hit hard by the pandemic went off without a hitch on Saturday.
Roughly 200 volunteers hit the streets on Saturday as part of the “Vaccinate Fair Haven” campaign.
Using the ‘Get Out the Vote’ model, teams of bilingual canvassers spread out, knocking on doors, providing information on the vaccine, hoping to reach all 17,000 residents.
For those interested, volunteers were able to sign them up, right on the spot.
“They’re going to knock on every single door in Fair Haven, and we’re going to sign people up for vaccination appointments. For people that are homebound, we will go to their homes and administer the vaccination and our goal is to continue these efforts until we’ve knocked on every single door,” said Kica Matos, of Vaccinate Fair Haven.
The predominately Latino neighborhood remains a hot spot when it comes to COVID positivity rates.
Additionally, with language and transportation barriers, restricting access, Fair Haven Community Health Care and local organizers knew they had to think outside the box to keep the community safe.
“Everyone should have the opportunity and the option to access the vaccine," said Dave Weinreb, of Vaccinate Fair Haven.
Weinreb is training the volunteers who will be providing information and signing residents up for the vaccine on the spot, making sure they have a ride to the clinic if needed.
“We understand the pandemic has disproportionately effected neighbors and people who we live with and who we work with and this is one important effort to communicate to our neighbors," Weinreb said.
The campaign kicked off at 11 a.m. on Saturday outside Fair Haven Community Health Care's clinic on Grand avenue.
The volunteers walked the streets to inform people about the vaccines in Spanish and English, one of them Luz Ortega, who trained for Saturday, grabbed her flyers and walked through Grand Avenue knocking on doors.
“If people get vaccinated, we can protect ourselves better and our community,” Ortega said on Saturday.
If you'd like to volunteer, email VaccinateFairHaven@gmail.com or visit the Fair Haven Community Management Team Facebook page here.
For details on your eligibility and to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here or call 877-918-2224.
(1) comment
Super spreaders.
