NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Saturday morning in New Haven, volunteers will join the American Red Cross and city leaders to hit the streets in the city’s Dixwell and Newhallville neighborhoods.
They’ll be knocking on doors and encouraging people who might be still undecided about the vaccine, to get the shot.
The Dixwell and Newhallville neighborhoods, were hit hard by the virus last year, so the city is doing everything it can to make sure folks have access to the vaccine, including having three walk-in clinics that will be up and running during Saturday’s event.
Volunteers will meet at Science Park on Winchester Avenue.
“Developing bags to include fact sheets about the vaccination, and also vaccination clinics, so if individuals are ready to get vaccinated through the Dixwell, Newhallville areas, we have three specific sites that are going to be activated,” said Maritza Bond, the director of New Haven’s Health Department.
She said they're past the peak of that rush of people looking to get a vaccine, so now the focus is on education and access.
“We are finally at 41% for the city of New Haven, almost at 42%, and we’re really excited about that, but we know there is much work that needs to be done," Bond said.
Teams will drop off the packets of information at homes, while encouraging people to get vaccinated.
The city will also have three walk-up clinics up and running, one at Lincoln Bassett School, one at Conn Cat on Winchester Avenue, and another at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at Hillhouse.
“There’s a lot of myth out there, misinformation, and so we want to make sure our residents have the ability to have trusted messengers out in the community, asking questions, listening to their concerns, and if they’re not quite ready, either way they’ll be left with a little bag containing education materials and masks so they continue to stay safe," Bond said.
