NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A grassroots effort to vaccinate a New Haven neighborhood hit hard by the pandemic is moving forward this weekend.
Roughly 200 volunteers will hit the streets on Saturday as part of the “Vaccinate Fair Haven” campaign.
Using the ‘Get Out the Vote’ model, teams of bilingual canvassers will spread out, knocking on doors, providing information on the vaccine.
For those interested, volunteers will be able to sign them up, right on the spot.
The predominately Latino neighborhood remains a hot spot when it comes to COVID positivity rates.
Additionally, with language and transportation barriers, restricting access, Fair Haven Community Health Care and local organizers knew they had to think outside the box to keep the community safe.
“They’re going to knock on every single door in Fair Haven, and we’re going to sign people up for vaccination appointments. For people that are homebound, we will go to their homes and administer the vaccination and our goal is to continue these efforts until we’ve knocked on every single door,” said Kica Matos, of Vaccinate Fair Haven.
For details on your eligibility and to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here or call 877-918-2224.
