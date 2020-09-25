ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – On Friday, a local healthcare company helped prove it’s true that every dog has its day.
The Enfield dog park will finally be able to reopen thanks to a team of hard-working volunteers.
The park has been closed since Tropical Storm Isaias caused damage in Enfield.
“It looked like a tornado came through here because everything was just whipped around. The fence was shot, the trees were shot, benches were pulled out of the ground,” said Karen Pugliese, Enfield Dog Park Action Committee.
Help arrived on Friday. An army of volunteers who work at local healthcare company Optum spent hours cleaning up the park as part of the businesses day of giving.
Optum employee Bob Marshall came up with the idea. He says it was the perfect way for the company to give back.
“People with their pets really help people health wise and we are a health and well-being company. It’s all about making people’s lives healthier one person at a time,” Marshall said.
Optum employees selected this cause because he knew it would be a great way to help a lot of people and dogs during this difficult time. Plus, Marshall wanted to honor a former Optum employee named Marcia Jarosz who lived in Enfield. She loved the dog park and Optum employees believe she was looking down and smiling on them.
“She was well loved by all the employees, so it’s great to be doing this today,” Marshall said.
Thanks to the volunteers’ hard work, the park will be able to reopen on Saturday.
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – On Friday, a local healthcare company helped prove it’s true that every dog has its day.
The Enfield dog park will finally be able to reopen thanks to a team of hard-working volunteers.
The park has been closed since Tropical Storm Isaias caused damage in Enfield.
“It looked like a tornado came through here because everything was just whipped around. The fence was shot, the trees were shot, benches were pulled out of the ground,” said Karen Pugliese, Enfield Dog Park Action Committee.
Help arrived on Friday. An army of volunteers who work at local healthcare company Optum spent hours cleaning up the park as part of the businesses day of giving.
Optum employee Bob Marshall came up with the idea. He says it was the perfect way for the company to give back.
“People with their pets really help people health wise and we are a health and well-being company. It’s all about making people’s lives healthier one person at a time,” Marshall said.
Optum employees selected this cause because he knew it would be a great way to help a lot of people and dogs during this difficult time. Plus, Marshall wanted to honor a former Optum employee named Marcia Jarosz who lived in Enfield. She loved the dog park and Optum employees believe she was looking down and smiling on them.
“She was well loved by all the employees, so it’s great to be doing this today,” Marshall said.
Thanks to the volunteers’ hard work, the park will be able to reopen on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.