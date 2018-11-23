VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A total of five dogs died following a fire at a kennel in Voluntown Friday morning.
According to a Voluntown fire official, the fire broke out at a kennel on Hodge Pond Road around 1 a.m.
By the time firefighters arrived, the building had already collapsed, according to the Voluntown deputy fire marshal.
The family said a heat pad was inside the building to keep the dogs warm, however the cause has not yet been determined.
There were five dogs inside the building at the time.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
