VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut residents living on the shores of Beach Pond in Voluntown are scared that someone is going to get hurt.
The residents are upset that neither the state DEEP nor Rhode Island DEM are taking their cries for public safety seriously.
This comes after jet skiers crowd the small 346-acre lake.
Residents say it’s not just the jet skiers that are out of control, but the illegal campers dumping trash, lighting camp fires, and trespassing private property.
“[Police] do come out occasionally when we call them, but usually by the time they come out it’s been sometimes hours, so it’s hard form them to enforce it. They need a boat on the water to get to the jet skiers,” said Angela Chabot, a local property owner.
About 80 percent of Beach Pond is in Connecticut, with just 20 percent in Rhode Island with a boat ramp.
Local residents say that area gets littered with trash on summer weekends.
“We have excessive loitering, loud noise, speeding cars, trash issues. When you have parking lots open for the public to access at any time, it just brings in an element that’s not respectful,” said Craig, a property owners.
First Selectwoman Tracey Hanson says the problem is that it’s a body of water between two states and no one state is taking responsibility, even though each state has busy boat ramps.
“It should be DEEP. They’re the ones who own Beach Pond, the dam on pond, and according to what I’ve been looking into, you own the dam, you own the pond,” Hanson said.
Beach Pond has 110 property owners and one landowner who says he’s constantly chasing trespassers off and neighbors pick up their trash.
“My wife takes the kayak every Sunday, she comes back with three bags of garbage,” said Ralph LaFrazza.
DEEP released a statement saying, “Beach Pond, like all boating access areas, parks and forests has seen a significant increase of public use this year. Available resources are being allocated to address this increased demand at Beach Pond. Surveillance continues at the launch and on the water, using DEEP’s EnCon Police, as well as Boating and Parks’ staff. The launch is staffed with Boating Education Assistants every weekend to complete boating safety checks, which includes checking registrations and advising operators of the legal requirements for operation and safety gear. DEEP will continue to provide additional EnCon patrols, as our resources allow. There is also an initiative to provide coordinated boat patrols with Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management in the coming weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.