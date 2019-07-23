(WFSB) -- Volvo is recalling about half a million cars over the risk of engine fires.
The car maker said the recall affects nine models made between 2014 and 2019, which include: S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.
The affected cars have two-liter, four-cylinder diesel engines.
Volvo says a part in the engine is made of plastic, and could melt when the temperature changes.
It has caused fires in a few cases, but no injuries have been reported.
