(WFSB) - Children as young as 2 years old may soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing data submitted by Pfizer to support the extended use.
If the Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 2 and over, will you have your kids get it?
RELATED: FDA to consider authorization of Pfizer vaccine for children as virus hits younger Americans
Vote in our poll, then tune into Eyewitness News starting at 4:30 a.m. to see live poll results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.