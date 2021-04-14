VOTE NOW: Is the Johnson & Johnson halt impacting your decision on getting a vaccine? Updated 22 min ago Updated 22 min ago | Posted on Apr 14, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WFSB) -- Now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused, is this decision impacting your decision on getting a COVID-19 vaccine? Vote in our poll, and then tune in to Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. to see live poll results. Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vote News Vacation Politics Law Eyewitness Tune Poll Restriction Passport Vaccine Appointment Johnson & Johnson Halt Decision Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News The face of the Frank Pepe Pizzeria has died Rob Polansky, Matt McFarland News Two dead, including 3 year old, in pair of Hartford shootings Andrew Masse, Shawnte Passmore News Woman in Plainfield arrested 4 times in 24 hours Rob Polansky News PD: Bloomfield woman shot and killed man during domestic dispute Kaitlyn Naples News Police remain on standoff scene in Branford hours after suspect found dead Kaitlyn Naples, Matt McFarland, Caitlin Nuclo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.