(WFSB) - Southington schools have a placeholder plan in place which gives students and staff the option to wear face masks during the upcoming school year.
With the state relaxing its mask mandate and Connecticut's overall positivity consistently staying at less than one percent, should schools in the state still require face masks this Fall?
Vote in our poll, then tune into Eyewitness News starting at 11 p.m. to see live poll results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.