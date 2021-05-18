(WFSB) - Connecticut's governor announced a new initiative to get people back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont said a $1,000 signing bonus would be available to 10,000 workers in the state who have been long-term unemployed.
Lamont called it the "Back to Work CT Initiative."
