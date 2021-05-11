(WFSB) - The FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for those who are between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.
Will you get your children within that age bracket vaccinated against COVID-19?
Vote in our poll, then tune into Eyewitness News starting at 4:30 a.m. to see live poll results.
(2) comments
No, it's nobodies business!, including businesses and companies. What happen to the all mighty HIPAA? When somebody asks me, I ask them if they have had a proctology exam lately. We will NEVER get 70%, we will probably not exceed 50%, which is a damned site better than the average of 38% for the flu vaccines. Adding to that, these untested vaccines will not last - like the flu vaccine, you need a new one annually, and it's a "guess" as to where the flu has mutated. It will be exactly the same for Covid. The good news it has an equal chance of mutating to be less powerful as it does to become more powerful. People getting vaccines now will be getting boosters in the fall when the virus picks back up. The numbers are lower now just as the flu numbers are always lower this time of the year. Wait until fall, oh, and no Trump to blame this time. Glorious!
Have you been vaccinated?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.