(WFSB) - On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on outdoor mask use for fully vaccinated Americans.
If you're fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can now take your mask off at small outdoor gatherings, or when dining outside with friends from multiple households. The CDC is telling unvaccinated people that they still need to wear a mask at such gatherings.
Will you wear a mask at small outdoor gatherings once you're fully vaccinated?
Vote in our poll, then tune into Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. to see live poll results.
