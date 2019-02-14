HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another push to get paid family leave for Connecticut workers.
Parents are sharing their stories about having to choose between a sick child and their jobs.
Lawmakers could soon be voting on a bill that would give them paid time off.
Several states have some form of paid family, and many feel Connecticut should be able to provide something. The question is, how much?
"There were days I had to go without food on our table and no paycheck because I had to care for my son,” said Stephanie Johnson.
Stephanie Johnson says she used up all her sick time to take care of her son Stephan, who was diagnosed with autism. She needed a little time off to care for him.
A bill giving Connecticut workers paid family leave is once again a focus for Democrats.
"We urge committee members this is a matter of life and death for many workers and their families,” said Lindsay Farrell, Working Families Party.
The bill would give employees up to 12 weeks off. It would be paid for by all employees and coverage would be based on income.
Those making under $50,000 would get 100 percent of their pay.
But the state would administer the program, Republicans say at a cost of $80 million a year.
"If Governor Lamont is thinking about a budget diet, this is a big piece of dessert he's got to fit in,” said Senator Len Fasano.
Republicans say they're not against paid leave but feel it's not sustainable and needs to be less generous.
The CT Business and Industry Association agrees.
"Other states programs that have enacted this they have a 60 to 70 percent wage replacement rate, which provides safety net and also helps people get back to the work place,” said Eric Gjede, CBIA.
New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island have paid leave, but it's paid by the worker's comp system, which Connecticut doesn’t have.
Lamont has said he supports paid family leave, details could be revealed when he presents his budget next Wednesday.
