BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout stood at more than 25 percent the day before Election Day while the clock continued to tick toward the absentee ballot deadline.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz held a news conference in Bloomfield to remind voters to complete and deposit their ballots.
They said that as of Monday morning, more than 2.3 million active voters were registered in Connecticut:
- Democrat: 850,255
- Republican: 480,081
- Unaffiliated: 939,885
- Other parties: 38,436
Complete town-by-town voter registration numbers will be available on the secretary of the state's website here soon.
Polls open for in-person voting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The deadline for both dropping absentee ballots off at drop box locations and to cast an in-person ballot is 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Voters can check with their towns to see where the boxes are located.
In-person polling locations can be found here.
More information on Election Day in Connecticut, including voter registration and ballot information, can be found on the secretary of the state's website here.
For Channel 3's guide to Election Day in Connecticut, head here.
Eyewitness News is your Election Authority. For more Campaign 2020 stories, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.