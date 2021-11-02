GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – In Guilford, voter turnout was higher than expected on Tuesday.
A contentious school board election may have drawn people out this year, with more than a 50 percent voter turnout.
Poll workers said Tuesday that voting was nonstop from the morning until the polls closed at 8 p.m.
The Secretary of the State said more than 50 percent of Guilford voters came out on Tuesday, which is one of the highest turnouts in the state.
Guilford residents voted for several board positions, but the board of education race has been hotly contested.
Conversation involving teaching race in schools, specifically the term “critical race theory,” has been a huge factor in the race.
Democrat Arnold Skretta, Democrat Moira Rader, independent Noel Petra have clenched Board of Education seats.
Republicans Bill Maisano and Tim Chamberlain also clenched seats. They were unopposed.
There were 11 candidates vying for five school board seats.
