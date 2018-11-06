(WFSB) - On Election Day, voters picked their candidates and answered yes or no to referendums on the ballot.
In Enfield, at JFK Middle School, the school itself is at the center of a ballot question and a polling place.
It’s a unique circumstance. The town is asking voters if $84 million should be spent to upgrade the school.
Voters in Enfield got a good look at JFK Middle School before filling in yes or no.
“It’s old, it’s rundown, I went to JFK, it needs to be redone,” said Kaley Herron.
Over in Rocky Hill, ballot question 3 asks if taxpayers want to spend more than $10 million on a community/senior center.
“We really want this for the community, especially for our seniors who deserve it,” said Christa Mariner.
A referendum in Wethersfield asks if the town should spend nearly $2.5 million for the Kycia Farm property.
“You have to think of the future now, we’re getting older but another generation is coming up,” said Anthony DeFronzo.
A lot of tax dollars are on the line across Connecticut.
We’ll bring you the results of those ballot questions later tonight.
