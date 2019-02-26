HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Voters are casting their ballots in special elections to fill five seats in the Connecticut General Assembly.
Three state Senate and two House of Representative seats are up for grabs after lawmakers resigned to take jobs in the Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration.
The three Senate seats were most recently held by Senator Tim Larson, Senator Beth Bye, and Senator Terry Gerratana, and the House seats were most recently held by Representative Chris Soto and Representative James Albis.
Voters are casting ballots in the following districts:
- 3rd District of the State Senate, consisting of the entirety of East Hartford, East Windsor, and South Windsor, and portions of Ellington
- 5th District of the State Senate, consisting of the entirety of Burlington and West Hartford, and portions of Bloomfield and Farmington
- 6th District of the State Senate, consisting of the entirety of Berlin and New Britain, and portions of Farmington
- 39th District of the State House of Representatives, consisting of portions of New London
- 99th District of the State House of Representatives, consisting of portions of East Haven
