WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Between COVID-19 restrictions and residual power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias, Primary Day may be a bit of a challenge for voters and poll workers.
For the primary election, voters can also mail in absentee ballots, thanks to a last minute extension.
There were 300,000 requests for ballots ahead of primary day. Normally, it's about 20,000 requests.
The polls opened 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
"It's very different. For one thing, it's very quiet in my polling place. I suspect a lot of people voted absentee. That's the new thing this year that everyone is able to vote by absentee ballot," said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
Election workers to arrived at Webb Elementary School in Wethersfield ahead of time on Tuesday morning.
They expected Tuesday's primaries to serve as a dress rehearsal for November’s presidential election.
Voters would expect to see poll workers wearing masks, and are to wear masks themselves.
Those who aren't comfortable have another options.
Folks who voted on Tuesday said they felt safe.
Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he extended the absentee voting deadline. They can be mailed in on Tuesday, but must be postmarked with that date.
Special drop boxes were set up outside town halls to make the process easier.
Another issue centered on damage from Isaias. Tens of thousands of people remained in the dark as of Tuesday morning.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said every polling place would have electricity, even if it’s supplied by a generator. However, several small communities may not have internet connectivity at their polling places.
Local leaders in those towns said they have been in contact with the state to work around the issue and believed it would still be a smooth primary day.
The state's primary election was moved twice because of COVID-19.
Those who would like to report voting irregularities can do so by calling 866-SEEC-INFO or by emailing elections@ct.gov.
For more information and election results, click here.
