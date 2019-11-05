MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Voters in the city of Middletown will elect a new mayor on Tuesday.
Current Mayor Dan Drew is not seeking re-election, and the two men vying to take his place offer quite a contrast.
Republican Seb Giuliano has extensive experience in Middletown government. In fact he served as mayor in the city between 2005 and 2011.
Giuliano says he offers steady leadership.
His opponent, Democrat Ben Florsheim, is an outsider to Middletown government. He’s just 27 years old, but says he has progressive fresh ideas that will take the city forward.
Other cities also have some big seats up for grabs.
Hartford, New Haven, New London, Waterbury and Danbury have mayoral seats that will be decided on Tuesday.
That's not all.
The polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. They close at 8 p.m.
