HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voters are talking about the visions the candidates for governor have when it comes to bringing people back to the cities.
As families prepare for the weekend, many are thinking of things to do and from what we were hearing, now that the Yard Goats season is over, oftentimes, Hartford doesn’t make the cut, but things are in motion to change that.
This summer, Dunkin’ Donuts park has been a family hot spot.
Yard Goats attendance is very healthy and after a controversial construction saga, overall, many say it’s been a great addition to Hartford.
With the ballpark being the centerpiece for Hartford’s downtown north, or DoNo, the state is investing $12 million to build around it.
This is part of a $70 million package approved by the state Bond Commission.
The money will be divided into $12 million going towards building 150 to 200 apartments near Dunkin’ Donuts Park. $8.5 million will go toward a grocery store, another $8.4 million will be spent on 100 apartments and retail space on Park Street, and $3 million will be used for improvements at the Bushnell Center.
This major investment is also controversial. While the state is bailing Hartford out of $500 million of debt, Connecticut has billions of dollars of its own debt to worry about.
During the WFSB debates, the leading candidates for governor share how they would bring people back into some of the biggest cities in our state.
“We need to start playing offense in this state, create a tax policy, a regulatory policy, that attracts companies that want to be here, that will create jobs and we can use that growth to cut the income tax,” said Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for governor.
“For me, it’ll be investing in education, workforce development, community colleges, all the things we need to do to get the state growing again,” said Ned Lamont, Democratic candidate for governor.
This is what voters say they want.
“More community organizations that will help people unite. Ultimately, that will make Hartford a place for families to live and people to do business,” said Nichali Bogues, of Hartford.
While making big cities attractive is very important, being part of these Dinnertime Debates throughout the week, the biggest takeaway from voters was that they’re very concerned about taxes.
