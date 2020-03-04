HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On the campaign trail, big surprises happened over the past 24 hours.
Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race, and Joe Biden was a clear winner on ‘Super Tuesday,’ even beating Elizabeth Warren in her home state of Massachusetts.
It was a great night for Biden, restoring him to the front runner status, when just three weeks ago some were writing him off.
"Yesterday was supposed to be the day Bernie Sanders would build up an insurmountable lead to give him plurality of delegates going into the convention. That didn't happen. Joe Biden actually got more votes and even adding in California, got more delegates than Bernie Sanders,” said Marty Dunleavy, CT Biden organizer.
Connecticut's primary is still weeks away, but there's some added momentum.
First and foremost, this is a big election. It has certainly captured people's attention, and Connecticut has partnered up with a bunch of states to get more attention, and hopefully more voters.
Connecticut voters will have their say in the primary on April 28, and five other states will also have primaries that day, from Rhode Island down to Maryland.
Some are even calling it the "Acela" primary, because those are the states where the "Acela" train speeds through.
Connecticut once had primaries in February, but the advantage to April is there are more delegates.
Nancy Wyman, the state Democratic Party chair, has met former vice president Joe Biden many times, but is not endorsing him.
"You will see people coming out to vote, and it has nothing to do with the date, it has to do with the energy out there now and across the country to vote. We are seeing more people than we have ever seen,” Wyman said.
Two years ago, midterm elections in Connecticut drew a pretty high turnout of voters, more than 65 percent.
This November, given this is a presidential election, it's expected to be much higher.
