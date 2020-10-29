WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Voters shattered the record for absentee ballots in Connecticut and more keep coming in every day.
The state is allowing all voters to use absentee ballots this year because of the pandemic and voters are taking advantage of that.
A local registrar says she’s been getting a lot of requests as the COVID-19 numbers go back up and that’s keeping election workers busy.
Rashita Jani dropped off her absentee ballot outside Wethersfield Town Hall on Thursday, joining hundreds of thousands of voters around Connecticut.
Returns already smashed previous highs for absentee ballots.
More than 129,000 absentee ballots were part of the 1.7 million votes cast in 2016 during the last presidential election.
In 2018, that fell to more than 88,000 absentee ballots.
This year, the state has already seen more than 545,000 absentee ballots.
More are likely coming with some voters making late requests as COVID-19 numbers are on the rise statewide.
“We’re hearing more and more people calling and saying, can I still do the absentee ballot,” said Sue Larsen, President of Registrar of Voter’s Association of Connecticut.
State officials said 591,000 voters had requested absentee ballots by October 13. That number grew to 644,000 a week later, then to 692,000 as of this past Wednesday.
Democrats have been more likely to vote absentee, accounting for nearly 270,000 of the returned ballots so far. That’s compared to 83,000 from Republicans and 184,000 from unaffiliated voters.
One expert says it’s too early for any candidates to start celebrating.
“It’s those unaffiliated voters that matter. They are the largest share in the state,” said Jonathan Wharton, Political Science Professor at Southern Connecticut State University.
Election officials are still preparing for voters who want to turn out on Election Day. In fact, they think half of votes in Connecticut could come at the polls.
“I fell that’s the way to do it, I’ve never done it by absentee ballot before,” said Tom Tyler of Wethersfield.
If you missed the deadline to register to vote, there’s still time. You can do so on Election Day.
