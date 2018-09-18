HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When voters go to the polls in November, there will be lots of names on the ballot, but there will also be a couple amendments.
One of them asks voters to approve a “lock box,” which is a way to keep money for transportation projects but it’s not exactly iron clad.
In Waterbury, there is a big construction project called the “Mixmaster.”
It’s a project where $150 million will be spent to repair roughly 12 bridges, but the fix is only temporary.
The state will need a lot more money for this and other projects, and the purpose of the lock box is to make sure the money is there.
"We have to have that honest conversation how we are going to fund transportation,” said Democratic State Rep. Tony Guerrera, who chairs the transportation committee.
He supports a lock box, where the intent is to make sure that money raised from the gas tax, as well as registration and licensing fees goes for transportation.
Lawmakers have used this money for all sorts of things.
"The public may have a sense that the money we put away that sometimes the money we put away for infrastructure gets taken away and used up,” Guerrera said.
The lock box, however, is not exactly fool proof. It still allows lawmakers to divert money going into the lock box.
It's not perfect and not ideal, say Republicans. They wanted a more secure lock box
A spokesperson for the house GOP said "People should not be fooled into thinking this is an iron clad solution to funding transportation. Lawmakers can still find ways around it by putting money in and taking money out."
Gov. Dannel Malloy said it’s not perfect but it will protect money.
"It's important because you know how budgets are made and if you can't grab the money that day, you don't touch it, that's why it’s so important,” Malloy said.
When it comes to tolls, the state is doing a study to look at where to put them and money it would generate.
If approved, the federal government doesn't allow toll money to be used for anything but tolls.
